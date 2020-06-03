Graham (GHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Graham (NYSE:GHM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GHM opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. Graham has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on GHM. TheStreet lowered Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

In other Graham news, CEO James R. Lines acquired 2,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,575.00. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

