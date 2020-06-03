Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,177 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Great Ajax worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,490,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 931,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoals Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. Great Ajax Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

