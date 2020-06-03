Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.76

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 122212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPEAF. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

About Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

