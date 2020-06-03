Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $563.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSBC shares. TheStreet lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

