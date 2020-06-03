Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 291.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 154,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 114,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81,024 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $796.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GFF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,776.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

