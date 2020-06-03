Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $181,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 676,418 shares of company stock worth $54,361,856 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.