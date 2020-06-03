Guggenheim Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $200.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $145.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $131.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.53.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $199.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.69. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -111.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $205.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock worth $47,993,602. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

