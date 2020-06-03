Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.94

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.54, with a volume of 219323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $20,450,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

