Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hammerson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

HMSNF opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

