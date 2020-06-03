Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

HSC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $880.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.60 million. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $381,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 770.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.