Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HVT. Sidoti lifted their target price on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE:HVT opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

