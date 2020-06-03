Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Hawkins alerts:

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $456.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter worth $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.