Headinvest LLC Sells 426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,472.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,379.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,010.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1,232.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

