Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) Insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard Purchases 20,000 Shares

Helios Underwriting PLC (LON:HUW) insider Edward Fitzalan-Howard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,835.04).

Helios Underwriting stock opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.94. Helios Underwriting PLC has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 139.84 ($1.84).

Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 25.64 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Helios Underwriting Company Profile

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment into the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

