HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HNNMY. Goldman Sachs Group cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. AlphaValue cut HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.28. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

