Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $351.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $3,402,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 190,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 176,112 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 153,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 151,994 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

