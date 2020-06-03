Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEP. Raymond James upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

HEP opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Norwood purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,012.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 51.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,984,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

