Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.50. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.63.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.