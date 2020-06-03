Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.82 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Koh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,990,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 884,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,469,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 555,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,402,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.