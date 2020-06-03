Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.61. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.14 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,111.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,471 shares in the company, valued at $315,267.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $550,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2,027.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

