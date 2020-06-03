Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,739 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,940,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,861,000 after buying an additional 2,961,591 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,517,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,643,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $16,202,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.61. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Huazhu Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

