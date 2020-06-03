Huazhu Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,460 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,618% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 42,332 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Citigroup downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CLSA raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.01.

Shares of HTHT opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Huazhu Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

