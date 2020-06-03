HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $208.94

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $208.94 and last traded at $203.15, with a volume of 8148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

Get HubSpot alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $481,536.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.