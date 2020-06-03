Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of HDSN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,161,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.