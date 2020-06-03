IMV (NYSE:IMV) Given a $3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

IMV (NYSE:IMV) has been given a $3.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of IMV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

IMV opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in IMV by 172.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in IMV during the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IMV during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMV during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

