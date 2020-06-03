Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Shares Up 25.5%

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO)’s stock price shot up 25.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.64, 119,150 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 416% from the average session volume of 23,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and a P/E ratio of -8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:IO)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

