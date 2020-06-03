Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ISSC stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 million, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. Innovative Solutions & Support has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.11.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 14,327 shares of Innovative Solutions & Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $72,208.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions & Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

