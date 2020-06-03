Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) PT Raised to $56.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

INGN opened at $38.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.75 million, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. Inogen has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.33 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,503,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,684,000 after purchasing an additional 526,791 shares in the last quarter.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

