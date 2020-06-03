Insider Buying: Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,060 ($13,233.36).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Gary Bullard acquired 1,780 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £17,622 ($23,180.74).

On Thursday, March 5th, Gary Bullard bought 25 shares of Gooch & Housego stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,207 ($15.88) per share, for a total transaction of £301.75 ($396.94).

Shares of LON:GHH opened at GBX 1,015.10 ($13.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.91 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Gooch & Housego plc has a 1-year low of GBX 650 ($8.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.59). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,025.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,188.81.

Several research firms recently commented on GHH. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.