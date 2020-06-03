Insider Selling: Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total value of $167,585.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $696.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $676.91 and its 200-day moving average is $611.87. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $471.80 and a 1-year high of $718.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

