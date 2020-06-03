InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $9,633,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

