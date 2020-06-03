Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $456.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,682,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,036,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 899.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,013,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 911,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.