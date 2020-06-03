Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,648 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the typical daily volume of 206 put options.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.44.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEX will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock worth $1,481,878. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEX by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of WEX by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

