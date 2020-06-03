Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IRWD. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.