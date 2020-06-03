JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Up 0.5%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.62, 6,186,826 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 18,349,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. Equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

