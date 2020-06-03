Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Hold

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 406 ($5.34).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

BME opened at GBX 390.80 ($5.14) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 339.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.21.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.