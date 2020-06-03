Jeffrey F. Schmitz Sells 784 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $264.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $267.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

