Jeremy Stackawitz Sells 11,000 Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $81,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Quotient Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,289,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,052,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 60.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,600 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,234,000 after acquiring an additional 774,814 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

