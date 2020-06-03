JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

JBLU opened at $10.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

