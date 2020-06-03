Jim Steele Sells 5,692 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,184.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $910,800.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Jim Steele sold 9,189 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $92,717.01.

NYSE YEXT opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.57. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 55.70% and a negative net margin of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Invus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,797,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yext by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after buying an additional 2,106,080 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after buying an additional 1,666,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth $15,955,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,657,000 after acquiring an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

