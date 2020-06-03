John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.87, for a total value of $5,623,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,216,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $375.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $382.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.35 and its 200 day moving average is $311.08.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $162,390,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,581,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after buying an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.