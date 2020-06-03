JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Price Target to $46.00

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on REG. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of REG stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

