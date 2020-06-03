JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Price Target to $6.50

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $6.96 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen bought 20,576 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.