Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Kadant worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kadant by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $80,897.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,849.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,331 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KAI opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.75%. Kadant’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

