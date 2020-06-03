Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $131.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $91.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 145.80 and a current ratio of 145.80. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.40.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $272,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $625,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,184 shares of company stock worth $53,271,738.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 28,149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

