Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KEN opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Kenon has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 85,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter valued at $22,663,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,354,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kenon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

