Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Kimball Electronics worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 330,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KE opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.93 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KE. TheStreet cut Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

