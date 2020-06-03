Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,825,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,287,000 after buying an additional 1,108,185 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,610,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,248,000 after purchasing an additional 225,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,496,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,038,000 after purchasing an additional 357,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $115,208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,484,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 299,786 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

