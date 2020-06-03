Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Philips is expected to benefit from strong demand for diagnostic imaging, hospital ventilators and patient monitors due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its wearable biosensor to help manage confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital. It also got another 510(k) clearance from the same regulatory agency to market a wide range of ultrasound solutions for the management of COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications. Moreover, a widening product portfolio is adding to customer strength. However, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Philips anticipates the performance of all its geographies to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a steep revenue decline in Personal Health businesses.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

