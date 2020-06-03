Lake Street Capital Increases SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target to $76.00

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.43% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SurModics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

SRDX opened at $37.36 on Monday. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $518.27 million, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a P/E/G ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.98.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that SurModics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 39,351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SurModics in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 55,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SurModics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 141,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

